Patrizio Vinciarelli Sells 20,000 Shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.65, for a total transaction of $6,373,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,588,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,594,878.50. This trade represents a 0.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.87, for a total transaction of $6,097,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total transaction of $5,590,000.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $5,418,600.00.

On Thursday, June 4th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.85, for a total transaction of $6,237,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.08, for a total transaction of $6,541,600.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.10, for a total transaction of $6,842,000.00.

On Friday, April 24th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 4,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.09, for a total transaction of $1,092,360.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 40,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $7,905,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total transaction of $9,660,500.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 19,778 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,128.78.

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Vicor Stock Down 0.8%

VICR traded down $2.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $319.97. 580,157 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,363. Vicor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $41.76 and a fifty-two week high of $361.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $262.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.01 and a beta of 2.36.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Vicor had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $112.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vicor Corporation will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 960.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 318 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vicor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vicor by 32,400.0% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 325 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VICR shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vicor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Vicor from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Vicor in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vicor currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $228.33.

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About Vicor

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

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