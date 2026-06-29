Paul Blaine Miller Acquires 5,000 Shares of Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO - Get Free Report) insider Paul Blaine Miller acquired 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 64,171 shares of the company's stock, valued at $609,624.50. This trade represents a 8.45% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Paul Blaine Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 18th, Paul Blaine Miller bought 10,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.37 per share, with a total value of $93,700.00.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts: Sign Up

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

NASDAQ GO traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.72. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,270,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,051. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average of $8.70. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $19.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.51, a P/E/G ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Grocery Outlet had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 8.08%.The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Grocery Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.550 EPS. Analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 5.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 122,565 shares of the company's stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 357,856 shares of the company's stock worth $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 44,214 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,104 shares of the company's stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 13.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 220,432 shares of the company's stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 26,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth about $149,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Grocery Outlet from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered Grocery Outlet from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $10.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GO

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. NASDAQ: GO is a specialty discount retailer that offers consumers deeply discounted groceries by purchasing excess inventory, closeouts, and overstocks from manufacturers and distributors. Headquartered in Emeryville, California, the company operates two primary banners—Grocery Outlet and Fresh2Go—with a combined footprint of more than 400 stores. Its product assortment spans fresh produce, meat, dairy, bakery items, household staples, natural and organic offerings, and select specialty products, all sold at significant markdowns compared to conventional supermarkets.

The company's unique buying model enables it to source inventory through opportunistic purchases of surplus freight, discontinued items, and closeout deals, which it then passes on as savings to its customers.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Grocery Outlet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Grocery Outlet wasn't on the list.

While Grocery Outlet currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here