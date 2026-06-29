Go Pro
→ Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside) (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

Paul Blaine Miller Acquires 5,000 Shares of Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
June 29, 2026
Grocery Outlet logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Insider buying: Grocery Outlet insider Paul Blaine Miller bought 5,000 shares at $9.50 each, bringing his direct holdings to 64,171 shares. This follows another purchase of 10,000 shares on June 18, signaling continued insider confidence.
  • Stock and trading update: GO shares were down to $9.72 in Monday trading, with volume below average. The stock remains well below its 52-week high of $19.41 but above its low of $5.66.
  • Recent fundamentals and outlook: Grocery Outlet beat quarterly EPS estimates with $0.05 per share on $1.17 billion in revenue, though profit margins remained negative. Analysts are mixed on the stock, with an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $10.32.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO - Get Free Report) insider Paul Blaine Miller acquired 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 64,171 shares of the company's stock, valued at $609,624.50. This trade represents a 8.45% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Paul Blaine Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, June 18th, Paul Blaine Miller bought 10,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.37 per share, with a total value of $93,700.00.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

NASDAQ GO traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.72. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,270,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,051. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average of $8.70. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $19.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.51, a P/E/G ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Grocery Outlet had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 8.08%.The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Grocery Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.550 EPS. Analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 5.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 122,565 shares of the company's stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 357,856 shares of the company's stock worth $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 44,214 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,104 shares of the company's stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 13.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 220,432 shares of the company's stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 26,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth about $149,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Grocery Outlet from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered Grocery Outlet from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $10.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GO

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. NASDAQ: GO is a specialty discount retailer that offers consumers deeply discounted groceries by purchasing excess inventory, closeouts, and overstocks from manufacturers and distributors. Headquartered in Emeryville, California, the company operates two primary banners—Grocery Outlet and Fresh2Go—with a combined footprint of more than 400 stores. Its product assortment spans fresh produce, meat, dairy, bakery items, household staples, natural and organic offerings, and select specialty products, all sold at significant markdowns compared to conventional supermarkets.

The company's unique buying model enables it to source inventory through opportunistic purchases of surplus freight, discontinued items, and closeout deals, which it then passes on as savings to its customers.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Grocery Outlet Right Now?

Before you consider Grocery Outlet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Grocery Outlet wasn't on the list.

While Grocery Outlet currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Set to Soar in 2026 Cover
10 Stocks Set to Soar in 2026

Enter your email address and we’ll send you MarketBeat’s list of ten stocks set to soar in Summer 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and what's happening in Iran. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Oracle’s Sell-Off Looks More Like a Mispricing Than a Warning
Oracle’s Sell-Off Looks More Like a Mispricing Than a Warning
By Thomas Hughes | June 23, 2026
tc pixel
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
As Stablecoins Keep Growing, These 2 Stocks Benefit
As Stablecoins Keep Growing, These 2 Stocks Benefit
By Nathan Reiff | June 28, 2026
MDA Space Targets US Defense Market With $620M Acquisition
MDA Space Targets US Defense Market With $620M Acquisition
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 25, 2026
Micron’s Sudden Plunge May Be an AI Buying Chance
Micron’s Sudden Plunge May Be an AI Buying Chance
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 23, 2026
tc pixel
Legendary Stock Bull Says: “Brace for an Epic Price Crash”
Legendary Stock Bull Says: “Brace for an Epic Price Crash”
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
Rocket Lab's NASA Win Tests Key Support After Sharp Pullback
Rocket Lab's NASA Win Tests Key Support After Sharp Pullback
By Ryan Hasson | June 26, 2026
3 Dividend Stocks Under $30 to Anchor Your Portfolio
3 Dividend Stocks Under $30 to Anchor Your Portfolio
By Chris Markoch | June 23, 2026
The Exact Date of Next Stock Market Crash
The Exact Date of Next Stock Market Crash
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

Get READY. 5 Stocks With Major Catalysts Ahead This Summer
Get READY. 5 Stocks With Major Catalysts Ahead This Summer
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Warning: Don‘t Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
Warning: Don't Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines