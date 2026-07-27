Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Paycom Software from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Paycom Software from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $210.00 to $183.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 887.4% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 598,323 shares of the software maker's stock worth $95,351,000 after buying an additional 537,726 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,333,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Paycom Software by 228.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 532,124 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $110,756,000 after acquiring an additional 370,219 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Paycom Software by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,559,682 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $248,551,000 after acquiring an additional 343,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 481.9% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 392,403 shares of the software maker's stock worth $62,533,000 after acquiring an additional 324,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company's stock.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $145.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business's 50 day moving average price is $136.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.12. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.80. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $104.90 and a twelve month high of $248.95.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $571.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.37 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Paycom Software's payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc NYSE: PAYC is a cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software provider that delivers an end-to-end solution for human resources, payroll, talent acquisition, time and labor management, and talent management. Its single-database platform enables organizations to process payroll, track time, administer benefits, and manage recruiting and employee development through a unified system. Paycom's software is designed to streamline administrative tasks, improve data accuracy, and provide real-time reporting and analytics to support strategic HR decisions.

The company's core offerings include payroll processing with built-in tax compliance, employee self-service functionality, automated time tracking, and customizable talent acquisition tools that allow employers to create and post job requisitions, screen candidates, and conduct onboarding electronically.

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