Paylocity (PCTY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q4 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.62 per share and revenue of $431.4570 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Paylocity Trading Up 3.9%

Paylocity stock opened at $130.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.52. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $92.99 and a 1 year high of $197.78. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $113.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Andrew Cappotelli sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $103,429.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 17,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,968.95. This represents a 4.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paylocity

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the software maker's stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,014 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Paylocity by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 742 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Paylocity by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Paylocity from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $140.00 target price on Paylocity in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Paylocity from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $151.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PCTY

About Paylocity

Paylocity NASDAQ: PCTY is a leading provider of cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software designed to streamline workforce administration for mid-sized organizations. The company's integrated platform automates core functions such as payroll processing, benefits administration, time and labor tracking, and compliance management, enabling employers to manage employee data more efficiently and reduce administrative burdens.

In addition to payroll and HR capabilities, Paylocity offers talent management solutions including recruiting, onboarding, performance tracking, and learning management.

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