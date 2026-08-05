Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) Reaches New 12-Month High - Here's Why

Shares of Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.31 and last traded at $44.42, with a volume of 4597536 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.52.

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Paymentus News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Paymentus this week:

Positive Sentiment: Paymentus reported quarterly revenue of $360.7 million , up 28.8% year over year and above the $345.4 million consensus estimate. Earnings also exceeded expectations, with EPS of $0.25 versus the $0.19 forecast and $0.11 in the prior-year quarter. Paymentus quarterly earnings report

Paymentus reported quarterly revenue of , up 28.8% year over year and above the $345.4 million consensus estimate. Earnings also exceeded expectations, with EPS of $0.25 versus the $0.19 forecast and $0.11 in the prior-year quarter. Positive Sentiment: Profitability improved meaningfully: gross profit rose 32% to $94.3 million, operating profit more than doubled to $32.6 million, and net income attributable to common shareholders increased 73.8% to $25.6 million. Operating cash flow reached $48.9 million, while cash and equivalents rose to $377.7 million. Paymentus Q2 2026 results

Profitability improved meaningfully: gross profit rose 32% to $94.3 million, operating profit more than doubled to $32.6 million, and net income attributable to common shareholders increased 73.8% to $25.6 million. Operating cash flow reached $48.9 million, while cash and equivalents rose to $377.7 million. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted record revenue and continued demand from service providers seeking smoother digital billing and payment experiences. Full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion was maintained or positioned favorably relative to the approximately $1.4 billion consensus estimate. Paymentus revenue and billing demand article

Management highlighted record revenue and continued demand from service providers seeking smoother digital billing and payment experiences. Full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion was maintained or positioned favorably relative to the approximately $1.4 billion consensus estimate. Neutral Sentiment: Third-quarter revenue guidance of $353 million to $363 million was broadly in line with the $356.7 million analyst consensus, suggesting continued growth but limited near-term guidance upside. Why Paymentus stock is soaring

Third-quarter revenue guidance of $353 million to $363 million was broadly in line with the $356.7 million analyst consensus, suggesting continued growth but limited near-term guidance upside. Negative Sentiment: After the rally, valuation and profit-taking could pressure the shares: the stock trades at a high earnings multiple, while the cited analyst targets of $32 to $36 are below its recent trading level. Recent insider activity also consisted of sales rather than purchases. Paymentus insider activity and price targets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on PAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paymentus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings lowered Paymentus from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paymentus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Paymentus from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Paymentus in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Paymentus

Paymentus Stock Up 28.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company's 50 day moving average is $26.16 and its 200-day moving average is $25.95.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Paymentus had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $360.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $345.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business's revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Paymentus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gary Trainor sold 40,000 shares of Paymentus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 629,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,861,890.56. This trade represents a 5.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 55.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paymentus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Paymentus in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Paymentus by 186.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paymentus in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Orange County Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Paymentus during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paymentus by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paymentus

Paymentus is a U.S.-based financial technology company that specializes in cloud-native bill payment and presentment solutions. Its platform enables businesses and government entities to manage the entire payment lifecycle, from electronic bill presentment and real-time payment processing to reconciliation and reporting. Through web portals, mobile applications, interactive voice response (IVR) systems and in-person channels, Paymentus helps clients streamline accounts receivable operations, enhance customer engagement and reduce operational costs.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, Paymentus has built a modular suite of services that can be tailored to the needs of various industries.

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