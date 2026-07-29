PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, September 25th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th.

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PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $58.41. 2,423,465 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,563,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $38.46 and a fifty-two week high of $79.21. The business's 50-day moving average is $46.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. PayPal had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Clear Str raised shares of PayPal to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised PayPal from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price target on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on PayPal from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "neutral" rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $55.61.

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PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

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