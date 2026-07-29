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PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
PayPal logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • PayPal announced a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, payable September 25 to shareholders of record on September 4. The dividend carries an annualized yield of approximately 1.0%.
  • PayPal reported quarterly EPS of $1.38, beating estimates of $1.28, while revenue reached $8.68 billion, ahead of the $8.47 billion consensus and up 4.8% year over year.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed, with an overall “Hold” rating and a consensus price target of $55.61; shares recently traded at $58.41.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, September 25th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $58.41. 2,423,465 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,563,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $38.46 and a fifty-two week high of $79.21. The business's 50-day moving average is $46.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. PayPal had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Clear Str raised shares of PayPal to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised PayPal from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price target on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on PayPal from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "neutral" rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $55.61.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PYPL

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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