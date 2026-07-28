PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.47 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 25.02%. PayPal's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share.

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PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL stock opened at $56.07 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $45.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $79.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. PayPal's dividend payout ratio is 10.51%.

Key Stories Impacting PayPal

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Positive Sentiment: PayPal officially released its second-quarter 2026 results before the market opened on July 28. The report provides the latest evidence on payment volume, revenue growth, profitability and management’s outlook, which could improve sentiment if results or guidance exceed expectations. PayPal Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

PayPal officially released its second-quarter 2026 results before the market opened on July 28. The report provides the latest evidence on payment volume, revenue growth, profitability and management’s outlook, which could improve sentiment if results or guidance exceed expectations. Positive Sentiment: Analysts were expecting approximately $1.28 in adjusted earnings per share and $8.47 billion in revenue. A beat, particularly if accompanied by resilient transaction growth, could support the shares. PayPal Q2 Forecasts

Analysts were expecting approximately $1.28 in adjusted earnings per share and $8.47 billion in revenue. A beat, particularly if accompanied by resilient transaction growth, could support the shares. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Stripe and Advent International proposed a roughly $53 billion acquisition have kept strategic-value speculation elevated. Any indication that PayPal is reconsidering discussions, receiving additional interest or pursuing shareholder-friendly alternatives could provide further support. PayPal Acquisition Rumors

Reports that Stripe and Advent International proposed a roughly $53 billion acquisition have kept strategic-value speculation elevated. Any indication that PayPal is reconsidering discussions, receiving additional interest or pursuing shareholder-friendly alternatives could provide further support. Neutral Sentiment: Investors were closely watching whether management would address the Stripe proposal during the earnings call. Prediction-market and analyst coverage reflects unusually high event risk around the report, but does not establish that a transaction will occur. PayPal Earnings and Stripe Preview

Investors were closely watching whether management would address the Stripe proposal during the earnings call. Prediction-market and analyst coverage reflects unusually high event risk around the report, but does not establish that a transaction will occur. Negative Sentiment: Pre-earnings analysis warned that lower margins could weigh on second-quarter earnings even if payment volume increased. Investors may therefore focus more on transaction profitability, branded checkout trends and forward margins than on revenue alone. PayPal Q2 Margin Analysis

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,337 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $66,128.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,586 shares in the company, valued at $78,443.56. The trade was a 45.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Frank Keller sold 4,612 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $196,194.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,260.18. The trade was a 9.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,612 shares of company stock valued at $966,623. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 460 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PayPal from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Research upgraded PayPal from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PayPal from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $54.96.

View Our Latest Report on PYPL

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

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