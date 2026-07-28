PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Price Up 4% After Strong Earnings

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) shot up 4% on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $58.80 and last traded at $58.32. Approximately 22,874,784 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 19,655,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.07.

The credit services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 15.00%.The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

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PayPal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. PayPal's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.51%.

PayPal News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Clear Str upgraded PayPal to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of PayPal from a "neutral" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of PayPal from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $54.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PYPL

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, insider Frank Keller sold 10,732 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total value of $536,170.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,687.32. This trade represents a 20.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 3,379 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $144,587.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,762.57. This represents a 9.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 20,612 shares of company stock worth $966,623 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,376,927 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $5,276,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534,462 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in PayPal by 67.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,614,720 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,158,554,000 after purchasing an additional 10,356,256 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $949,758,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in PayPal by 227.6% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 13,804,208 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $624,364,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in PayPal by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,215,792 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $713,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,843 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.02. The company has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

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