PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Up 1.1% - Here's Why

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $86.09 and last traded at $85.74. Approximately 1,050,336 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 13,339,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded PayPal from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PayPal from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PayPal from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $83.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PYPL

PayPal Trading Up 2.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.07 and a 200 day moving average of $69.51. The stock has a market cap of $86.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $810,000. FCG Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.5% during the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,998,298 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $155,927,000 after purchasing an additional 67,497 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 68.9% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 41,689 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 17,003 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $1,454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company's stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

