PayPay Corporation (NASDAQ:PAYP) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of PayPay Corporation (NASDAQ:PAYP - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.7273.

PAYP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on PayPay in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PayPay in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a "buy" rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PayPay to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PayPay in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of PayPay in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

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PayPay Stock Performance

PayPay stock opened at $22.14 on Friday. PayPay has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $24.89.

PayPay (NASDAQ:PAYP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The fintech company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $636.46 million for the quarter.

About PayPay

As Japan's leading financial technology company, we are dedicated to our goal of becoming a digital finance platform for all. We strive to empower the everyday lives of users and businesses by transforming their smartphones into a comprehensive, easy-to-use, and accessible financial platform that centralizes and simplifies numerous daily activities for ultimate convenience. Through a seamless ecosystem of payment, financial and everyday services, we have served as a game-changer in driving the shift to a cashless and digitally empowered economy.

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