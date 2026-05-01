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PayPay Corporation (NASDAQ:PAYP) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
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Key Points

  • Analysts give PayPay a consensus "Moderate Buy" rating from 11 covers (7 buy, 3 hold, 1 strong buy) with an average 12‑month price target of $25.73.
  • Recent firm views vary materially — Deutsche Bank (hold, $20), Morgan Stanley (equal weight, $24), Goldman Sachs (buy, $29) and Benchmark (buy, $31) — implying a $20–$31 target range among new coverage.
  • PayPay shares opened at $22.14 (1‑year range $17.00–$24.89); most recent quarter showed $0.18 EPS on $636.46 million in revenue.
  • Interested in PayPay? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of PayPay Corporation (NASDAQ:PAYP - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.7273.

PAYP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on PayPay in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PayPay in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a "buy" rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PayPay to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PayPay in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of PayPay in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on PayPay

PayPay Stock Performance

PayPay stock opened at $22.14 on Friday. PayPay has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $24.89.

PayPay (NASDAQ:PAYP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The fintech company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $636.46 million for the quarter.

About PayPay

(Get Free Report)

As Japan's leading financial technology company, we are dedicated to our goal of becoming a digital finance platform for all. We strive to empower the everyday lives of users and businesses by transforming their smartphones into a comprehensive, easy-to-use, and accessible financial platform that centralizes and simplifies numerous daily activities for ultimate convenience. Through a seamless ecosystem of payment, financial and everyday services, we have served as a game-changer in driving the shift to a cashless and digitally empowered economy.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for PayPay (NASDAQ:PAYP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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