Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Announces Earnings Results

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a positive return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $442.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $424.41 million.

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Paysafe Trading Down 11.7%

PSFE traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.25. 458,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,949. The firm's fifty day moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.90. Paysafe has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $15.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $426.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.60, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.82.

Insider Transactions at Paysafe

In other Paysafe news, insider Richard Swales sold 18,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $129,492.63. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 24,291 shares in the company, valued at $166,879.17. This represents a 43.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paysafe

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Paysafe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Paysafe in the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Paysafe in the 4th quarter valued at about $685,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Paysafe in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Paysafe in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,035,000. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Paysafe

Here are the key news stories impacting Paysafe this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Paysafe from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Paysafe in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Paysafe in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Paysafe from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Paysafe in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paysafe has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $10.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paysafe

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe is a global payments provider that delivers a comprehensive suite of online and offline payment solutions. The company operates a diverse portfolio of products, including digital wallets under the Skrill and Neteller brands, prepaid voucher services through paysafecard, and integrated payment processing solutions for merchants. Paysafe's platform is designed to serve a wide range of industries, from e-commerce and digital goods to gaming, financial services, and regulated verticals, offering tailored risk and compliance management alongside its core transaction capabilities.

Founded through a series of mergers and strategic acquisitions, Paysafe traces its origins to the launch of paysafecard in 2000 and the establishment of Optimal Payments in 1996.

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