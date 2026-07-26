Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Paysafe in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research cut Paysafe from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Paysafe from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating and issued a $7.50 price target (up from $6.75) on shares of Paysafe in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Paysafe from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $10.12.

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Paysafe Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of PSFE stock opened at $7.93 on Friday. Paysafe has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock's fifty day moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $442.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.41 million. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 11.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paysafe

In other Paysafe news, insider Richard Swales sold 10,000 shares of Paysafe stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total transaction of $76,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 44,456 shares in the company, valued at $341,866.64. This trade represents a 18.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paysafe

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Paysafe by 143.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,548 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe during the second quarter worth $106,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.39% of the company's stock.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe is a global payments provider that delivers a comprehensive suite of online and offline payment solutions. The company operates a diverse portfolio of products, including digital wallets under the Skrill and Neteller brands, prepaid voucher services through paysafecard, and integrated payment processing solutions for merchants. Paysafe's platform is designed to serve a wide range of industries, from e-commerce and digital goods to gaming, financial services, and regulated verticals, offering tailored risk and compliance management alongside its core transaction capabilities.

Founded through a series of mergers and strategic acquisitions, Paysafe traces its origins to the launch of paysafecard in 2000 and the establishment of Optimal Payments in 1996.

Further Reading

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