Paysafe (PSFE) Projected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect Paysafe to announce earnings of $0.3854 per share and revenue of $446.6720 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $442.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $424.41 million.

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Paysafe Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSFE opened at $8.03 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.50. Paysafe has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PSFE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Susquehanna reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $10.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research downgraded Paysafe from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Paysafe from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Paysafe from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Paysafe

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paysafe news, insider Richard Swales sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total transaction of $76,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,456 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $341,866.64. This trade represents a 18.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paysafe

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSFE. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe during the fourth quarter worth about $685,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Paysafe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Paysafe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Paysafe by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,248 shares of the company's stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 11,262 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Paysafe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,000. 54.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe is a global payments provider that delivers a comprehensive suite of online and offline payment solutions. The company operates a diverse portfolio of products, including digital wallets under the Skrill and Neteller brands, prepaid voucher services through paysafecard, and integrated payment processing solutions for merchants. Paysafe's platform is designed to serve a wide range of industries, from e-commerce and digital goods to gaming, financial services, and regulated verticals, offering tailored risk and compliance management alongside its core transaction capabilities.

Founded through a series of mergers and strategic acquisitions, Paysafe traces its origins to the launch of paysafecard in 2000 and the establishment of Optimal Payments in 1996.

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