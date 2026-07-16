PCB Bancorp (PCB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.73 per share and revenue of $31.10 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 24, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $30.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.10 million. On average, analysts expect PCB Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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PCB Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:PCB opened at $29.65 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.95. The firm has a market cap of $422.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. PCB Bancorp has a one year low of $19.70 and a one year high of $30.25.

PCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. PCB Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PCB Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in PCB Bancorp by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,447 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 3,769.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,780 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 88.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,916 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 273.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,939 shares of the company's stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.04% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PCB Bancorp from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Research lowered PCB Bancorp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PCB Bancorp from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PCB Bancorp currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $25.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PCB

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp is the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank, a California-chartered bank founded in 1999 and headquartered in Torrance, California. As the parent of an FDIC-insured institution, PCB Bancorp oversees a community-focused banking franchise that serves both retail customers and commercial enterprises. The company's strategy emphasizes personalized service and deep market knowledge to meet the evolving needs of individuals, families and businesses in Southern California.

Through its subsidiary Pacific City Bank, PCB Bancorp offers a broad range of financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial real estate and construction lending, residential mortgages, trade finance, treasury management and wealth advisory solutions.

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