PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS - Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $52.42, but opened at $56.09. PDF Solutions shares last traded at $56.7230, with a volume of 53,205 shares.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PDFS shares. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PDF Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PDF Solutions currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $54.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions Price Performance

The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $54.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.10 and a beta of 1.63.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $60.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $59.71 million. PDF Solutions had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 6.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PDF Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 37.9% during the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 12,671 shares of the technology company's stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the first quarter valued at $985,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,776 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,035,666 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $33,877,000 after buying an additional 123,531 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,279,630 shares of the technology company's stock worth $41,857,000 after acquiring an additional 109,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company's stock.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc, headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a technology company that provides data-driven solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Founded in 1991, the company specializes in software and services designed to improve yield, productivity and profitability for semiconductor fabricators. Over its history, PDF Solutions has positioned itself as a partner to foundries, integrated device manufacturers (IDMs), assembly and test operations, offering tailored data analytics and engineering expertise.

The company's flagship offering, the Exensio platform, aggregates and analyzes data from process equipment, metrology and inspection systems to identify yield-limiting defects and process excursions.

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