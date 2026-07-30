PDF Solutions (PDFS) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $60.9580 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. PDF Solutions had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $60.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.71 million. On average, analysts expect PDF Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PDF Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDFS opened at $41.17 on Thursday. PDF Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.73 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $55.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDF Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDFS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,392 shares of the technology company's stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in PDF Solutions during the first quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PDFS. Wall Street Zen raised PDF Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Monday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on PDF Solutions from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded PDF Solutions from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDF Solutions presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $59.50.

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About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc, headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a technology company that provides data-driven solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Founded in 1991, the company specializes in software and services designed to improve yield, productivity and profitability for semiconductor fabricators. Over its history, PDF Solutions has positioned itself as a partner to foundries, integrated device manufacturers (IDMs), assembly and test operations, offering tailored data analytics and engineering expertise.

The company's flagship offering, the Exensio platform, aggregates and analyzes data from process equipment, metrology and inspection systems to identify yield-limiting defects and process excursions.

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