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Pearson (PSO) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Pearson logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Pearson is expected to report H1 2026 earnings on Friday, July 31, with analysts looking for earnings of $0.3569 per share on revenue of $2.3458 billion.
  • The company’s earnings call is scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 2:00 AM ET, giving investors another update after the release.
  • Analyst sentiment on PSO is currently mixed, with a consensus rating of “Hold” after recent upgrades and downgrades from firms including JPMorgan, Weiss Ratings, and Wall Street Zen.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Pearson (NYSE:PSO - Get Free Report) is expected to release its H1 2026 resultson Friday, July 31st. Analysts expect Pearson to announce earnings of $0.3569 per share and revenue of $2.3458 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming H1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 2:00 AM ET.

Pearson Price Performance

NYSE:PSO opened at $16.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.21. Pearson has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on PSO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Pearson from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pearson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pearson

Institutional Trading of Pearson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pearson by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,971,424 shares of the company's stock worth $55,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,739 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pearson during the first quarter worth $11,546,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Pearson by 1,072.4% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 605,707 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 554,044 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Pearson in the fourth quarter valued at $6,515,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,325 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,757,000 after purchasing an additional 272,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.14% of the company's stock.

Pearson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pearson plc is a global education company headquartered in London, England, with significant operations in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. Tracing its roots back to 1844, Pearson evolved from its early beginnings into one of the world's leading providers of educational content, digital learning tools, and assessment services. The company's American subsidiary trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PSO.

Pearson's core business encompasses a broad portfolio of products and services for learners, educators, and institutions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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