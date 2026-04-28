Pediatrix Medical Group (MD) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share and revenue of $465.6850 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 8.64%.The company had revenue of $493.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Pediatrix Medical Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Down 0.7%

MD traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $23.23. 49,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,012. Pediatrix Medical Group has a twelve month low of $11.84 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MD. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research cut Pediatrix Medical Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $19.00 target price on Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Read Our Latest Report on MD

Institutional Trading of Pediatrix Medical Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 744,473 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,683,000 after purchasing an additional 474,186 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 669.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 476,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 414,216 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,143,306 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,150,000 after purchasing an additional 407,780 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,248,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,214,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc NYSE: MD is a national physician-led medical group specializing in high-acuity newborn, maternal-fetal and pediatric subspecialty care. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, the company delivers clinical services through hospital-based physician staffing, advanced practitioner support and telemedicine programs. Its core specialties include neonatology, maternal-fetal medicine, pediatric cardiology, pediatric critical care, pediatric emergency medicine and anesthesiology.

Founded in 1979 and formerly known as MEDNAX, the company rebranded as Pediatrix Medical Group in 2022 to align its corporate identity with its primary clinical offerings.

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