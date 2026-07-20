Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Reaches New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL - Get Free Report) NYSE: PBA reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$72.28 and last traded at C$72.10, with a volume of 47621 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$71.81.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on PPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$63.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TD Securities raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. TD upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$66.57.

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Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 0.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$67.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$61.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.27.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL - Get Free Report) NYSE: PBA last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.11 billion for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 9.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 3.439908 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation is a leading energy transportation and midstream service provider that has served North America's energy industry for more than 70 years. Pembina owns an extensive network of strategically located assets, including hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas pipelines, gas gathering and processing facilities, oil and natural gas liquids infrastructure and logistics services, and an export terminals business. Through our integrated value chain, we seek to provide safe and reliable energy solutions that connect producers and consumers across the world, support a more sustainable future and benefit our customers, investors, employees and communities.

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