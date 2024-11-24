Penserra Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP - Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,919 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 62,742 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies makes up approximately 1.5% of Penserra Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $67,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CHKP alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the technology company's stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the technology company's stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,061 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 4,884 shares of the technology company's stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company's stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $181.75 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $143.28 and a 1 year high of $210.70. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.21 and a 200 day moving average of $177.15.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $2.25. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business had revenue of $635.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $197.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CHKP

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Check Point Software Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Check Point Software Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Check Point Software Technologies currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here