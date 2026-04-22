Penske Automotive Group (PAG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.11 per share and revenue of $7.7973 billion for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 2:00 PM ET.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.28). Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Penske Automotive Group to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $160.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.43 and a 200-day moving average of $160.56. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $140.12 and a 1 year high of $189.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group's previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. Penske Automotive Group's payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $200.00 to $193.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $180.43.

Read Our Latest Report on Penske Automotive Group

Institutional Trading of Penske Automotive Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the company's stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company's stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc NYSE: PAG, headquartered in Bloomfield Township, Michigan, is an international transportation services company primarily focused on automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company retails new and pre-owned vehicles across a broad spectrum of brands, while offering parts, maintenance, collision repair and reconditioning services. In addition, Penske provides financing and insurance products through its integrated finance and insurance operations, supporting both retail customers and commercial clients.

Formed in 1990 as United Auto Group and publicly traded since 1999, Penske Automotive Group has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish a network of dealerships and service centers across the United States and Europe.

Further Reading

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