Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Pentair (NYSE:PNR - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 15.98%.The firm had revenue of $932.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Pentair's revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Pentair updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 1.050-1.080 EPS.

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Pentair Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $63.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pentair has a 12-month low of $57.60 and a 12-month high of $113.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Pentair's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PNR shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Pentair from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $103.00) on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Pentair from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pentair from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pentair from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $90.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pentair

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Pentair during the third quarter worth $26,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Pentair News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pentair this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pentair reported adjusted second-quarter earnings of $1.14 per share , exceeding the $1.12 analyst consensus. The company also repurchased $150 million of stock, supporting per-share results. Pentair Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates

Pentair reported adjusted second-quarter earnings of , exceeding the $1.12 analyst consensus. The company also repurchased $150 million of stock, supporting per-share results. Positive Sentiment: Pentair agreed to acquire Taco Group Holdings for approximately $1.4 billion . Management says the hydronic and water-solutions company will broaden Pentair’s product portfolio and accelerate growth, although the transaction is subject to customary adjustments and carries integration and financing considerations. Pentair to Acquire Taco Group Holdings

Pentair agreed to acquire Taco Group Holdings for approximately . Management says the hydronic and water-solutions company will broaden Pentair’s product portfolio and accelerate growth, although the transaction is subject to customary adjustments and carries integration and financing considerations. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts maintained a consensus “Hold” view, reflecting uncertainty following the recent operating weakness and outlook reductions. Pentair Receives Hold Consensus

Analysts maintained a consensus view, reflecting uncertainty following the recent operating weakness and outlook reductions. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter sales fell 17% to $932.6 million , missing estimates of $943.2 million. Pool sales plunged 42% as channel partners worked through roughly $170 million of inventory, while net income declined to $128.6 million from $148.5 million a year earlier. Pentair Reports Second Quarter Results

Second-quarter sales fell , missing estimates of $943.2 million. Pool sales plunged 42% as channel partners worked through roughly $170 million of inventory, while net income declined to $128.6 million from $148.5 million a year earlier. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter adjusted EPS guidance of $1.05–$1.08 is well below the $1.33 consensus, while revenue guidance of $960.7–$981.1 million is at or below expectations. Full-year GAAP EPS guidance was reduced to approximately $3.86–$4.06. Pentair Q2 Sales Fall

Third-quarter adjusted EPS guidance of is well below the $1.33 consensus, while revenue guidance of $960.7–$981.1 million is at or below expectations. Full-year GAAP EPS guidance was reduced to approximately $3.86–$4.06. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms announced investigations into possible securities-law violations related to Pool-channel destocking and the company’s leadership changes. These are allegations and do not establish wrongdoing, but they add reputational and legal uncertainty. Pentair Investor Investigation

About Pentair

Pentair plc NYSE: PNR is a global provider of water treatment and fluid management solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of products that move, treat, monitor and control the flow of water and other fluids across residential, commercial, industrial and municipal markets. Pentair's offerings are focused on improving water quality, conserving resources and enabling efficient fluid handling in applications from household water systems and pools to large-scale industrial and municipal installations.

Product lines include pumps and pumping systems, water filtration and purification equipment, valves and controls, heat exchangers, pool and spa systems, and a range of aftermarket parts and services.

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