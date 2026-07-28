Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Updates Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.050-1.080 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $960.7 million-$981.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $981.1 million.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Pentair from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BNP Paribas Exane reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Pentair from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $90.75.

View Our Latest Report on PNR

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $63.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.15 and a 200-day moving average of $85.80. Pentair has a one year low of $57.60 and a one year high of $113.95.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $932.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $943.24 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 15.98%.Pentair has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.080 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Pentair's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

Pentair News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Pentair this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pentair reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.14, slightly above the $1.12 analyst consensus. The company also generated $150 million in share repurchases, supporting per-share results. Pentair second-quarter earnings release

Pentair reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.14, slightly above the $1.12 analyst consensus. The company also generated $150 million in share repurchases, supporting per-share results. Positive Sentiment: The company agreed to acquire Taco Group Holdings for approximately $1.4 billion, expanding Pentair’s hydronic and water-solutions portfolio. Management expects the transaction to accelerate growth and broaden its product offering, although the deal remains subject to customary closing conditions. Pentair to acquire Taco Group Holdings

The company agreed to acquire Taco Group Holdings for approximately $1.4 billion, expanding Pentair’s hydronic and water-solutions portfolio. Management expects the transaction to accelerate growth and broaden its product offering, although the deal remains subject to customary closing conditions. Neutral Sentiment: Results were mixed: second-quarter revenue of $932.6 million fell short of the $943.2 million consensus, while adjusted profitability exceeded expectations. Flow sales increased 5%, partially offsetting a 42% decline in Pool sales and a 5% decline in Water Solutions sales. Pentair reports second-quarter 2026 results

Results were mixed: second-quarter revenue of $932.6 million fell short of the $943.2 million consensus, while adjusted profitability exceeded expectations. Flow sales increased 5%, partially offsetting a 42% decline in Pool sales and a 5% decline in Water Solutions sales. Negative Sentiment: Pool-channel inventory destocking reduced sales by approximately $170 million, contributing to a 17% year-over-year revenue decline. Net income also dropped to $128.6 million from $148.5 million a year earlier.

Pool-channel inventory destocking reduced sales by approximately $170 million, contributing to a 17% year-over-year revenue decline. Net income also dropped to $128.6 million from $148.5 million a year earlier. Negative Sentiment: Pentair’s third-quarter EPS outlook of $1.05–$1.08 is well below the $1.33 consensus estimate; reported guidance elsewhere lists GAAP EPS of approximately $0.97–$1.00. Revenue guidance of $960.7 million–$981.1 million also indicates limited near-term growth. Full-year GAAP EPS guidance was reduced to approximately $3.86–$4.06.

Pentair’s third-quarter EPS outlook of $1.05–$1.08 is well below the $1.33 consensus estimate; reported guidance elsewhere lists GAAP EPS of approximately $0.97–$1.00. Revenue guidance of $960.7 million–$981.1 million also indicates limited near-term growth. Full-year GAAP EPS guidance was reduced to approximately $3.86–$4.06. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms announced investigations into potential securities-law violations tied to Pool inventory destocking and the company’s CFO departure. These announcements add reputational and potential litigation risk, though no wrongdoing has been established. Pentair investor investigation notice

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Pentair by 0.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 1.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 0.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,135 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 1.3% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,737 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company's stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc NYSE: PNR is a global provider of water treatment and fluid management solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of products that move, treat, monitor and control the flow of water and other fluids across residential, commercial, industrial and municipal markets. Pentair's offerings are focused on improving water quality, conserving resources and enabling efficient fluid handling in applications from household water systems and pools to large-scale industrial and municipal installations.

Product lines include pumps and pumping systems, water filtration and purification equipment, valves and controls, heat exchangers, pool and spa systems, and a range of aftermarket parts and services.

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