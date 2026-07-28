Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Director Dwight Eric Smith Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO - Get Free Report) Director Dwight Eric Smith purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.81 per share, for a total transaction of $39,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,256 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $408,291.36. This trade represents a 10.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

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Peoples Bancorp Price Performance

Peoples Bancorp stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.78. 101,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,272. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.02 and a 200 day moving average of $34.35. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.49 and a 1-year high of $41.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $121.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.05 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 10.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Peoples Bancorp's payout ratio is 50.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEBO. Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $46.00 price objective on Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Peoples Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the bank's stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 654.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,100 shares of the bank's stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.68% of the company's stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Marietta, Ohio. Through its subsidiary Peoples Bank, the company provides a comprehensive range of commercial and consumer banking services designed to serve individuals, businesses and institutional clients. Its deposit products include checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and digital banking platforms that enable secure online and mobile access.

On the lending side, Peoples Bancorp offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate financing, construction and agricultural lending, as well as residential mortgage products.

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