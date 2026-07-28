Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) EVP Sells $19,935.00 in Stock

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO - Get Free Report) EVP Hugh Donlon sold 500 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $19,935.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,365 shares in the company, valued at $931,562.55. This trade represents a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

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Peoples Bancorp Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.78. The company's stock had a trading volume of 101,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,272. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.49 and a 52-week high of $41.90. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.62. The firm's 50-day moving average is $37.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $121.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $120.05 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 10.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Peoples Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,996 shares of the bank's stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 46.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,653 shares of the bank's stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 32,259 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,544 shares of the bank's stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 82,290 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,668 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 30,121 shares during the period. 60.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEBO. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $46.00 target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $42.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on PEBO

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Marietta, Ohio. Through its subsidiary Peoples Bank, the company provides a comprehensive range of commercial and consumer banking services designed to serve individuals, businesses and institutional clients. Its deposit products include checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and digital banking platforms that enable secure online and mobile access.

On the lending side, Peoples Bancorp offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate financing, construction and agricultural lending, as well as residential mortgage products.

Further Reading

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