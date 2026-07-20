PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Hits New 12-Month Low - Here's What Happened

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $134.55 and last traded at $134.7160, with a volume of 3740765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.12.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. Citigroup cut shares of PepsiCo from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $183.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $155.00 price objective on PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $157.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Trading Down 2.1%

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.26.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 10.78%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.59%.

Institutional Trading of PepsiCo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 838 shares of the company's stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 1,717 shares of the company's stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company's stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company's stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the first quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company's stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company's stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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