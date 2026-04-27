Perdoceo Education's (PRDO) "Outperform" Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research's price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.83% from the stock's current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PRDO. Zacks Research downgraded Perdoceo Education from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perdoceo Education presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $42.00.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PRDO

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

Shares of PRDO opened at $32.35 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average is $34.95 and its 200 day moving average is $32.52. Perdoceo Education has a 12-month low of $24.45 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.85.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $211.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.95 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business's revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Perdoceo Education has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 4,387 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $160,783.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 347,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,753,503.65. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Greg E. Jansen sold 30,158 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,146,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 82,970 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,152,860. This represents a 26.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 206,476 shares of company stock worth $7,273,879. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 19.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,663 shares of the company's stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 56,278 shares of the company's stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 49.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,547,405 shares of the company's stock worth $38,964,000 after purchasing an additional 513,599 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 267,312 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 144,395 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 192.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 80,212 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 52,762 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation NASDAQ: PRDO is a for-profit postsecondary education provider offering certificate, associate, bachelor's and master's degree programs. The company operates primarily through two brand platforms—Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University—delivering career-focused education both on campus and online. These programs span fields such as business, information technology, healthcare and criminal justice, targeting working adults seeking to advance or pivot their careers.

With headquarters in Schaumburg, Illinois, Perdoceo serves students across the United States and internationally through its online offerings.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Perdoceo Education, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Perdoceo Education wasn't on the list.

While Perdoceo Education currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here