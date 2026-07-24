Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.0550 per share and revenue of $144.7560 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 2.82%.The business had revenue of $148.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.82 million.

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Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of PWP stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 12 month low of $14.54 and a 12 month high of $25.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 62.33 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58.

Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Perella Weinberg Partners's payout ratio is 116.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $23.50 to $19.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citizens Jmp dropped their price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $21.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Perella Weinberg Partners

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Perella Weinberg Partners news, CFO Alexandra Gottschalk sold 14,018 shares of Perella Weinberg Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $244,754.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 72,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,710.32. The trade was a 16.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 109,477 shares of company stock worth $2,034,533 in the last 90 days. 26.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Perella Weinberg Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 57,646 shares of the company's stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,114 shares of the company's stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,745 shares of the company's stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,556 shares of the company's stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,903 shares of the company's stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.07% of the company's stock.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners L.P. is a global, partner-led advisory firm specializing in strategic and financial counsel. Founded in 2006 by Joseph R. Perella and Peter Weinberg—both veterans of leading Wall Street institutions—the firm delivers independent advice on mergers and acquisitions, financing, restructuring and capital markets. As an independent entity, it emphasizes senior banker involvement throughout every transaction, ensuring clients benefit from depth of experience and continuity of service.

The firm's core offerings encompass M&A advisory, debt and equity financing, corporate restructuring and capital markets solutions.

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