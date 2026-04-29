Performance Food Group (PFGC) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Performance Food Group to post earnings of $0.78 per share and revenue of $16.1598 billion for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Get Performance Food Group alerts: Sign Up

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.54 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect Performance Food Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $87.78 on Wednesday. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $77.44 and a fifty-two week high of $109.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Chasity D. Grosh sold 1,843 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $169,611.29. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,601 shares in the company, valued at $607,490.03. This trade represents a 21.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 46.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,213,443 shares of the food distribution company's stock worth $646,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,799 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 79.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,647,062 shares of the food distribution company's stock worth $275,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,869 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,590,485 shares of the food distribution company's stock worth $143,016,000 after buying an additional 272,220 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,559,357 shares of the food distribution company's stock valued at $140,218,000 after buying an additional 90,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,402,414 shares of the food distribution company's stock valued at $126,105,000 after buying an additional 41,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on PFGC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Performance Food Group from $127.00 to $126.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Performance Food Group from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Performance Food Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $116.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PFGC

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company NYSE: PFGC is a leading foodservice distribution company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. The company operates through multiple segments, offering a broad range of products including fresh, frozen and dry foods, as well as non-food items such as supplies, paper goods and equipment. Performance Food Group serves a diverse customer base that encompasses independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare facilities, hospitality venues, schools, and other institutional customers.

Through its national broadline division, Performance Food Group provides next-day delivery of products sourced from both company-owned processing facilities and third-party suppliers.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Performance Food Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Performance Food Group wasn't on the list.

While Performance Food Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here