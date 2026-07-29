Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.28 and traded as high as $9.64. Perion Network shares last traded at $9.61, with a volume of 299,087 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PERI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Lake Street Capital set a $13.00 target price on Perion Network and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Perion Network currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $13.88.

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Perion Network Stock Up 1.9%

The firm's 50 day moving average price is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.08 million, a PE ratio of -38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Perion Network had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perion Network Ltd will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eyal Kaplan sold 2,916 shares of Perion Network stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $28,489.32. Following the sale, the director directly owned 54,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $528,967.34. The trade was a 5.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 6,765 shares of company stock worth $65,943 over the last 90 days. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perion Network

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PERI. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 102,395 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 209.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Perion Network by 21.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the technology company's stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Perion Network by 11.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 22,147 shares of the technology company's stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Perion Network by 21.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,418 shares of the technology company's stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. NASDAQ: PERI is a digital advertising technology company that offers a suite of solutions designed for both brand marketers and performance-driven advertisers. The firm's platform integrates search monetization, programmatic display, video and connected TV (CTV) advertising to help clients reach and engage audiences across desktop, mobile and television environments. Through proprietary algorithms and AI-driven tools, Perion's technology optimizes ad placements in real time, aiming to boost campaign efficiency and return on investment for publishers and advertisers alike.

Key offerings include search engine marketing services that cover major platforms such as Google and Bing, native and display advertising solutions under its Undertone brand, as well as social and video ad formats.

Further Reading

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