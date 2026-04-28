Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Sets New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.80 and last traded at $22.51, with a volume of 10875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.29.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBT

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 69.59 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.13.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 8,774.67% and a net margin of 89.06%.The business had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.038 dividend. This is an increase from Permian Basin Royalty Trust's previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Permian Basin Royalty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SoftVest Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 40.1% during the second quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC now owns 6,206,624 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $77,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,929 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 6,187,800 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $105,069,000 after acquiring an additional 88,751 shares during the last quarter. Mad River Investors boosted its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 1,003,140 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $21,588,000 after buying an additional 16,321 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 585,746 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $9,946,000 after buying an additional 55,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 346,683 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 39,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.86% of the company's stock.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust NYSE: PBT is a passive investment vehicle that holds overriding royalty interests in oil and gas properties located in the Permian Basin region of West Texas. Established in 1980 by Apache Oil Company, the Trust does not engage in exploration or production activities. Instead, it owns net profit interests on specified acreage, allowing unitholders to participate directly in the cash flows generated by hydrocarbon extraction without bearing the costs or risks associated with day-to-day field operations.

The Trust’s interests cover acreage predominantly in Reeves and Loving Counties, where mature wells have been developed over several decades.

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