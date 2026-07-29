Permian Resources (PR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.56 per share and revenue of $1.6592 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 12.79%.The firm's revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Permian Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Permian Resources Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of Permian Resources stock opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Permian Resources has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $22.67. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.90.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Permian Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PR shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Permian Resources from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Permian Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Permian Resources presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $23.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Guy M. Oliphint sold 62,769 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $1,282,998.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 542,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,088,761.32. This trade represents a 10.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Permian Resources

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Permian Resources by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,933 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Permian Resources by 340.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Permian Resources by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Permian Resources by 237.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 7,106 shares of the company's stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company's stock.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources NYSE: PR is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and optimization of oil and natural gas assets in the Permian Basin. The company’s operations encompass all phases of upstream activity, including geological and geophysical analysis, drilling, completion and production. By employing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing technologies, Permian Resources aims to efficiently unlock hydrocarbon reserves and deliver consistent production growth.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Permian Resources concentrates its asset portfolio in the Delaware and Midland sub-basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

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