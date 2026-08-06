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Perpetua Resources (PPTA) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
August 6, 2026
Perpetua Resources logo with Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Perpetua Resources is expected to report Q2 2026 results before market open on August 13, with analysts forecasting a loss of $0.19 per share and revenue of approximately $5.53 million.
  • The company’s prior quarter fell short of expectations, reporting a $0.39-per-share loss versus the consensus estimate of a $0.18 loss. Analysts project full-year and next-year losses of $1 and $2 per share, respectively.
  • Wall Street’s overall view is moderately bullish, with four Buy ratings, one Hold and one Sell, and an average price target of $35.90 versus the stock’s recent $22.93 price. Institutional investors own approximately 70% of the company.
  • Five stocks we like better than Perpetua Resources.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share and revenue of $5.5260 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.21). On average, analysts expect Perpetua Resources to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Perpetua Resources Stock Up 10.9%

Perpetua Resources stock opened at $22.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.87. Perpetua Resources has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $37.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley Financial began coverage on Perpetua Resources in a report on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Perpetua Resources from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Perpetua Resources from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perpetua Resources currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $35.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Perpetua Resources

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perpetua Resources

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,581,234 shares of the company's stock valued at $92,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,008 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Perpetua Resources by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,925,672 shares of the company's stock worth $70,831,000 after buying an additional 85,126 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Perpetua Resources by 3,107.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,910,833 shares of the company's stock worth $70,471,000 after buying an additional 2,820,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Perpetua Resources by 165.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,912,040 shares of the company's stock worth $38,685,000 after buying an additional 1,192,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Perpetua Resources by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,474,406 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,695,000 after acquiring an additional 159,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company's stock.

About Perpetua Resources

(Get Free Report)

Perpetua Resources Inc NASDAQ: PPTA, formerly known as eCobalt Solutions Inc, is a mineral exploration and development company focused on critical metals that support the global clean-energy transition. The company’s primary objective is to advance its flagship Idaho Cobalt Project, a permitted underground mine located near Stibnite, Idaho. This project is designed to produce cobalt, copper, gold and silver, with an emphasis on providing responsibly sourced materials to North American battery and technology markets.

In addition to its Idaho Cobalt Project, Perpetua Resources holds exploration licenses and mineral tenures across the United States and Canada.

See Also

Earnings History for Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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