Perpetua Resources (TSE:PPTA) Trading 4.4% Higher - Here's What Happened

Perpetua Resources Corp. (TSE:PPTA - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$37.85 and last traded at C$37.53. 116,648 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 189,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.94.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Perpetua Resources from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perpetua Resources currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$55.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -34.75, a PEG ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The business's 50-day moving average is C$41.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 51.08.

Perpetua Resources (TSE:PPTA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.72) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is focused on the exploration, site restoration and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho that are encompassed by the Stibnite Gold Project. The Stibnite Gold Project is one of the highest-grade, open pit gold deposits in the United States and is designed to apply a modern, responsible mining approach to restore an abandoned mine site and produce both gold and the only mined source of antimony in the United States.

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