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Perpetua Resources (TSE:PPTA) Trading 4.4% Higher - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Perpetua Resources logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares jumped 4.4% to C$37.53 on Thursday (intraday high C$37.85) with 116,648 shares traded, about 39% below the average session volume.
  • National Bank Financial upped its price target from C$50 to C$55 and gave an "outperform" rating; Perpetua's consensus rating is Buy with an average target of C$55.
  • Perpetua is advancing the Stibnite Gold Project (gold and the only mined U.S. source of antimony) but remains unprofitable—Q1 EPS was C($0.72) and analysts forecast roughly C($0.69) for the year—with a market cap of C$4.69B.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Perpetua Resources.

Perpetua Resources Corp. (TSE:PPTA - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$37.85 and last traded at C$37.53. 116,648 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 189,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Perpetua Resources from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perpetua Resources currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$55.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -34.75, a PEG ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The business's 50-day moving average is C$41.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 51.08.

Perpetua Resources (TSE:PPTA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.72) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perpetua Resources Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is focused on the exploration, site restoration and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho that are encompassed by the Stibnite Gold Project. The Stibnite Gold Project is one of the highest-grade, open pit gold deposits in the United States and is designed to apply a modern, responsible mining approach to restore an abandoned mine site and produce both gold and the only mined source of antimony in the United States.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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