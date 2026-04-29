Perrigo Company plc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, June 5th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th.

Perrigo has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 23 consecutive years. Perrigo has a payout ratio of 35.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Perrigo to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.7%.

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Perrigo Price Performance

Perrigo stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.28. 1,752,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,079,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.47. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $28.43. The business's 50-day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.93.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 33.51%.Perrigo's quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Perrigo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.550 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Perrigo will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc is a global healthcare supplier specializing in over-the-counter (OTC) and self-care products, as well as generic prescription pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company develops, manufactures and distributes a broad array of consumer health products, including analgesics, vitamins and supplements, digestive health remedies, topical treatments, and infant formulas. Perrigo's focus on private-label solutions has made it a leading partner for retailers and pharmacy chains seeking high-quality, value-oriented alternatives to branded medications and health supplements.

Organized across three principal business segments—Consumer Healthcare, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients—Perrigo's operations span research and development, manufacturing, quality assurance and global distribution.

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