Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Stock Price Up 5.7% - Here's Why

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.71 and last traded at $10.73. 164,647 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,196,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Perrigo from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Perrigo from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PRGO

Perrigo Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.95.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 43.50%.The company had revenue of $841.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Perrigo's revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Perrigo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.6%. Perrigo's payout ratio is currently -8.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Perrigo by 291.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,824,759 shares of the company's stock valued at $108,921,000 after buying an additional 5,828,076 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at $42,607,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,542,415 shares of the company's stock worth $63,230,000 after buying an additional 2,602,724 shares during the last quarter. ION Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth $24,499,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,983,369 shares of the company's stock worth $208,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company's stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc is a global healthcare supplier specializing in over-the-counter (OTC) and self-care products, as well as generic prescription pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company develops, manufactures and distributes a broad array of consumer health products, including analgesics, vitamins and supplements, digestive health remedies, topical treatments, and infant formulas. Perrigo's focus on private-label solutions has made it a leading partner for retailers and pharmacy chains seeking high-quality, value-oriented alternatives to branded medications and health supplements.

Organized across three principal business segments—Consumer Healthcare, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients—Perrigo's operations span research and development, manufacturing, quality assurance and global distribution.

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