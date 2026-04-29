Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Perrigo's Q2 2027 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PRGO. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Perrigo from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded Perrigo to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Perrigo has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.33.

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Perrigo Stock Performance

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $11.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $28.43. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.93.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.09 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.41%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Perrigo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perrigo will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perrigo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,087,075 shares of the company's stock worth $46,479,000 after purchasing an additional 107,774 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1,495.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 134,433 shares of the company's stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 126,008 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 11.6% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,680,411 shares of the company's stock worth $81,963,000 after purchasing an additional 381,290 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 8.6% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,797,746 shares of the company's stock worth $40,036,000 after purchasing an additional 142,363 shares during the period. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 38.4% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 281,000 shares of the company's stock worth $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company's stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc is a global healthcare supplier specializing in over-the-counter (OTC) and self-care products, as well as generic prescription pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company develops, manufactures and distributes a broad array of consumer health products, including analgesics, vitamins and supplements, digestive health remedies, topical treatments, and infant formulas. Perrigo's focus on private-label solutions has made it a leading partner for retailers and pharmacy chains seeking high-quality, value-oriented alternatives to branded medications and health supplements.

Organized across three principal business segments—Consumer Healthcare, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients—Perrigo's operations span research and development, manufacturing, quality assurance and global distribution.

Further Reading

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