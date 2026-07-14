Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.6667.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Personalis from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Personalis in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Personalis from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Personalis from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

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Personalis Trading Up 6.9%

NASDAQ PSNL opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.70. Personalis has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 2.24.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Personalis had a negative net margin of 148.11% and a negative return on equity of 43.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.48 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Personalis

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Hall sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $1,315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 235,986 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,103,215.90. The trade was a 29.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 51,251 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $675,488.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 198,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,620,618.94. This trade represents a 20.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 435,032 shares of company stock worth $5,599,929 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Personalis

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Personalis by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,780,290 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896,714 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Personalis by 1,332.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,448,585 shares of the company's stock worth $11,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,439 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Personalis by 196.2% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935,078 shares of the company's stock worth $12,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,695 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in shares of Personalis by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 3,249,895 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,869,000 after buying an additional 861,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.91% of the company's stock.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc NASDAQ: PSNL is a clinical‐stage genomics company that develops and markets advanced next‐generation sequencing (NGS) services and assays designed to accelerate precision medicine. The Company's core offering is the ImmunoID NeXT™ Platform, which combines comprehensive tumor profiling—including whole exome, transcriptome, and T‐cell receptor sequencing—with proprietary bioinformatics to identify biomarkers and guide immuno‐oncology research. Personalis serves biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and clinical research organizations seeking in‐depth insights into cancer, autoimmune diseases and other complex conditions.

In addition to its flagship ImmunoID NeXT™ Platform, Personalis offers a suite of customizable sequencing assays for biomarker discovery, clinical trial support and companion diagnostic development.

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