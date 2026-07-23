Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Lowered to "Strong Sell" Rating by Zacks Research

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PSNL. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Personalis from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Personalis from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Personalis in a research note on Friday, July 17th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Personalis in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered Personalis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $16.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $14.25.

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Personalis Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 2.24. Personalis has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $16.39.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.48 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 148.11% and a negative return on equity of 43.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Personalis will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Personalis

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Hall sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $1,315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 235,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,103,215.90. This trade represents a 29.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 51,251 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $675,488.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 198,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,620,618.94. This trade represents a 20.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 435,032 shares of company stock valued at $5,599,929. Insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Personalis

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSNL. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Personalis by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,780,290 shares of the company's stock worth $85,812,000 after buying an additional 7,896,714 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in Personalis by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 3,249,895 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,869,000 after acquiring an additional 861,948 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Personalis by 196.2% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935,078 shares of the company's stock worth $12,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,695 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Personalis by 1,332.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,448,585 shares of the company's stock worth $11,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Personalis by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,210,754 shares of the company's stock worth $7,894,000 after acquiring an additional 120,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.91% of the company's stock.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc NASDAQ: PSNL is a clinical‐stage genomics company that develops and markets advanced next‐generation sequencing (NGS) services and assays designed to accelerate precision medicine. The Company's core offering is the ImmunoID NeXT™ Platform, which combines comprehensive tumor profiling—including whole exome, transcriptome, and T‐cell receptor sequencing—with proprietary bioinformatics to identify biomarkers and guide immuno‐oncology research. Personalis serves biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and clinical research organizations seeking in‐depth insights into cancer, autoimmune diseases and other complex conditions.

In addition to its flagship ImmunoID NeXT™ Platform, Personalis offers a suite of customizable sequencing assays for biomarker discovery, clinical trial support and companion diagnostic development.

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