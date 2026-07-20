Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Price Target Raised to $16.25

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $11.00 to $16.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. BTIG Research's target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.44% from the company's current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Personalis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Personalis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $16.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Personalis from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Personalis in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Personalis from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $14.25.

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Personalis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSNL traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.61. The company's stock had a trading volume of 8,604,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,880. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.91. Personalis has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $16.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 2.24.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 43.52% and a negative net margin of 148.11%.The company had revenue of $15.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.48 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Personalis will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Hall sold 100,000 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,508,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 235,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,668.88. The trade was a 29.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 4,982 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $69,748.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 198,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,783,662. The trade was a 2.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 435,032 shares of company stock valued at $5,599,929 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Personalis

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSNL. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Personalis by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,423 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Personalis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Personalis in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Personalis by 406.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,451 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Personalis News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Personalis this week:

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc NASDAQ: PSNL is a clinical‐stage genomics company that develops and markets advanced next‐generation sequencing (NGS) services and assays designed to accelerate precision medicine. The Company's core offering is the ImmunoID NeXT™ Platform, which combines comprehensive tumor profiling—including whole exome, transcriptome, and T‐cell receptor sequencing—with proprietary bioinformatics to identify biomarkers and guide immuno‐oncology research. Personalis serves biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and clinical research organizations seeking in‐depth insights into cancer, autoimmune diseases and other complex conditions.

In addition to its flagship ImmunoID NeXT™ Platform, Personalis offers a suite of customizable sequencing assays for biomarker discovery, clinical trial support and companion diagnostic development.

Further Reading

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