Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.39, but opened at $14.56. Personalis shares last traded at $14.0830, with a volume of 3,002,381 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSNL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Personalis in a report on Monday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Personalis from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Personalis from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Personalis in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Personalis in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $12.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PSNL

Personalis Stock Down 14.3%

The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.91.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $15.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.48 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 148.11% and a negative return on equity of 43.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Hall sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,508,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 235,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,668.88. This represents a 29.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 4,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $69,748.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 198,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,662. This trade represents a 2.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 435,032 shares of company stock valued at $5,599,929 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Personalis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Personalis by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,423 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Personalis by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,827 shares of the company's stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Personalis by 3.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,341 shares of the company's stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Personalis by 0.9% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 285,308 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Personalis by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,342 shares of the company's stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.91% of the company's stock.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc NASDAQ: PSNL is a clinical‐stage genomics company that develops and markets advanced next‐generation sequencing (NGS) services and assays designed to accelerate precision medicine. The Company's core offering is the ImmunoID NeXT™ Platform, which combines comprehensive tumor profiling—including whole exome, transcriptome, and T‐cell receptor sequencing—with proprietary bioinformatics to identify biomarkers and guide immuno‐oncology research. Personalis serves biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and clinical research organizations seeking in‐depth insights into cancer, autoimmune diseases and other complex conditions.

In addition to its flagship ImmunoID NeXT™ Platform, Personalis offers a suite of customizable sequencing assays for biomarker discovery, clinical trial support and companion diagnostic development.

Further Reading

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