Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) Receives Average Recommendation of "Buy" from Analysts

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Buy" from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.6250.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Perspective Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Perspective Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 127.6% in the second quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company's stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,581,000. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its position in Perspective Therapeutics by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 6,049,999 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,266 shares in the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $3,864,000. Finally, Yu Fan purchased a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $4,401,000. Institutional investors own 54.66% of the company's stock.

Perspective Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7%

NYSEAMERICAN:CATX opened at $2.95 on Friday. Perspective Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $6.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.90.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.16 million. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 17,982.69% and a negative return on equity of 42.33%. Research analysts forecast that Perspective Therapeutics will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Perspective Therapeutics

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

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