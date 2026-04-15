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Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Perspective Therapeutics logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Short interest surged 39.9% in March to 14,123,380 shares (about 12.9% of the stock) with a short-interest ratio of 7.3 days based on average daily volume.
  • Despite weak fundamentals—quarterly EPS of ($0.51), just $0.04M in revenue and steep negative margins—the stock carries a consensus "Buy" rating and a mean price target of $12.63 after several broker upgrades.
  • Interested in Perspective Therapeutics? Here are five stocks we like better.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 14,123,380 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the March 15th total of 10,094,062 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,945,530 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately 12.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 184.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,449 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. AXQ Capital LP grew its position in Perspective Therapeutics by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 12,749 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.66% of the company's stock.

Perspective Therapeutics Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CATX opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.56. Perspective Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $6.16.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.79% and a negative net margin of 11,665.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perspective Therapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CATX. Truist Financial set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on Perspective Therapeutics from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CATX

About Perspective Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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