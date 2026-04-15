Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 14,123,380 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the March 15th total of 10,094,062 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,945,530 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately 12.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 184.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,449 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. AXQ Capital LP grew its position in Perspective Therapeutics by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 12,749 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.66% of the company's stock.

Perspective Therapeutics Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CATX opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.56. Perspective Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $6.16.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.79% and a negative net margin of 11,665.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perspective Therapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CATX. Truist Financial set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on Perspective Therapeutics from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CATX

About Perspective Therapeutics

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

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