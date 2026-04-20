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Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Perspective Therapeutics logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Shares gapped up, opening at $4.58 after a $4.20 close and last trading at $4.53 on volume of 275,388 shares, with the 50‑day and 200‑day moving averages at $4.78 and $3.58 respectively.
  • Analysts are bullish: the consensus rating is "Buy" with a $12.63 average target (individual targets range up to $16), and multiple firms have issued Buy/Outperform/Overweight ratings.
  • Perspective is an early‑stage biotech developing targeted alpha therapies (lead programs VMT‑a‑NET and VMT01 in Phase 1/2a) but has minimal revenue and negative EPS (‑$0.51 last quarter; est. ‑$0.88 FY) despite strong liquidity (quick/current ratio 5.17, debt/equity 0.01).
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Perspective Therapeutics.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.20, but opened at $4.58. Perspective Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 275,388 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Truist Financial set a $12.00 price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CATX

Perspective Therapeutics Price Performance

The business's 50 day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.79% and a negative net margin of 11,665.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perspective Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATX. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,476 shares of the company's stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 22,074 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $3,257,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.66% of the company's stock.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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