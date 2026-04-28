Peter Federico Sells 64,411 Shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC - Get Free Report) CEO Peter Federico sold 64,411 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $702,724.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,055,906 shares in the company, valued at $22,429,934.46. This trade represents a 3.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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AGNC Investment Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.08. The company had a trading volume of 14,791,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,702,170. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $12.19. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.69.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $411.57 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 39.50%. On average, analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. AGNC Investment's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut AGNC Investment from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday. JonesTrading cut AGNC Investment from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $11.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AGNC Investment

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 100.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,365 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company's stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily acquires and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises such as Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The company employs a leveraged total return strategy, borrowing against its securities to enhance income potential while using interest rate hedges to manage risk. AGNC's investment objective is to generate attractive monthly dividends and long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, AGNC focuses exclusively on U.S.

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