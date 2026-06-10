Peter Francis Minan Acquires 492 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH - Get Free Report) Director Peter Francis Minan purchased 492 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $31,064.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $184,558.22. This trade represents a 20.24% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Peter Francis Minan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 9th, Peter Francis Minan purchased 288 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.50 per share, with a total value of $17,712.00.

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U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Up 1.8%

U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.92. The company had a trading volume of 222,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,326. The firm has a market cap of $957.63 million, a P/E ratio of 125.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.19 and a 1 year high of $93.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.42.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $198.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $200.94 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 8.81%. U.S. Physical Therapy's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. U.S. Physical Therapy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 368.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USPH. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $113.00 to $98.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Physical Therapy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $97.50.

Get Our Latest Report on USPH

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,381,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,940,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 474,688 shares of the company's stock worth $40,325,000 after acquiring an additional 153,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 317,200 shares of the company's stock worth $26,946,000 after acquiring an additional 138,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 364,253 shares of the company's stock worth $29,603,000 after acquiring an additional 114,618 shares in the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc NYSE: USPH is a leading owner and operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics across the United States. The company delivers rehabilitative care to patients recovering from orthopedic injuries, neurological disorders and chronic conditions. Its core services include one-on-one physical therapy sessions, aquatic therapy, occupational therapy, massage therapy and sports medicine programs designed to restore mobility and enhance quality of life.

In addition to traditional rehabilitation services, U.S.

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