Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.28.

PBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.70 to $24.80 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

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Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Stock Down 0.3%

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras stock opened at $17.88 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.42. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $22.24. The company has a market cap of $115.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 21.67%.The firm had revenue of $23.54 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.1426 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 8.8% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 3.0% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,130 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Drum Hill Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 0.5% during the first quarter. Drum Hill Capital LLC now owns 132,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,726 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 8.7% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 12,267 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras is a Brazilian, state-controlled integrated oil and gas company headquartered in Rio de Janeiro. Founded in 1953, Petrobras is principally engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, and operates across the full value chain from upstream activities through refining, transportation and downstream marketing of petroleum products. The company is a major player in Brazil's energy sector and is a listed public company with global capital market presence.

Petrobras's core activities include deepwater and ultra-deepwater exploration and production, where it has been a pioneer in developing pre-salt reserves off Brazil's coast.

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