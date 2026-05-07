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PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Given "Buy" Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Written by MarketBeat
May 7, 2026
PetroTal logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "Buy" rating on PetroTal with a GBX 74 price target, implying about a 149.16% upside from the stock's prior close.
  • PetroTal shares traded at GBX 29.70 (up GBX 1.70) on Thursday with volume ~2.99M versus an average of ~1.23M; the company has a market cap of £271.17M and a P/E of 5.94.
  • PetroTal is a Calgary‑based oil and gas producer focused on Peru, owning 100% of the Bretana oil field and becoming Peru's largest crude oil producer in early 2022.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

PetroTal (LON:PTAL - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 74 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus' target price indicates a potential upside of 149.16% from the company's previous close.

PetroTal Stock Performance

Shares of LON PTAL traded up GBX 1.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 29.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,991,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,436. PetroTal has a 12 month low of GBX 17.15 and a 12 month high of GBX 40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.17, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £271.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 27.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 25.07.

About PetroTal

(Get Free Report)

PetroTal is a publicly traded, tri‐quoted (TSX: TAL, AIM: PTAL and OTCQX: PTALF) oil and gas development and production Company domiciled in Calgary, Alberta, focused on the development of oil assets in Peru. PetroTal's flagship asset is its 100% working interest in Bretana oil field in Peru's Block 95 where oil production was initiated in June 2018. In early 2022, PetroTal became the largest crude oil producer in Peru. The Company's management team has significant experience in developing and exploring for oil in Peru and is led by a Board of Directors that is focused on safely and cost effectively developing the Bretana oil field.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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