PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Given "Buy" Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

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PetroTal Stock Performance

's stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 74 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus' target price indicates a potential upside of 149.16% from the company's previous close.

Shares of LON PTAL traded up GBX 1.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 29.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,991,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,436. PetroTal has a 12 month low of GBX 17.15 and a 12 month high of GBX 40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.17, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £271.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 27.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 25.07.

About PetroTal

PetroTal is a publicly traded, tri‐quoted (TSX: TAL, AIM: PTAL and OTCQX: PTALF) oil and gas development and production Company domiciled in Calgary, Alberta, focused on the development of oil assets in Peru. PetroTal's flagship asset is its 100% working interest in Bretana oil field in Peru's Block 95 where oil production was initiated in June 2018. In early 2022, PetroTal became the largest crude oil producer in Peru. The Company's management team has significant experience in developing and exploring for oil in Peru and is led by a Board of Directors that is focused on safely and cost effectively developing the Bretana oil field.

Further Reading

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