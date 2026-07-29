Pfizer FY2027 EPS Forecast Boosted by Erste Group Bank

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) - Research analysts at Erste Group Bank upped their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pfizer in a report released on Monday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.86 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.84. The consensus estimate for Pfizer's current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Pfizer from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.50.

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Pfizer Trading Up 2.3%

NYSE:PFE opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The business had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. Pfizer's payout ratio is presently 131.30%.

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFE. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 132.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Keb Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Pfizer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst estimate increase: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2027 EPS estimate for Pfizer to $2.86 from $2.84. Although still below the broader consensus estimate of $2.96, the revision modestly improves the earnings outlook. MarketBeat Pfizer analyst estimate report

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2027 EPS estimate for Pfizer to $2.86 from $2.84. Although still below the broader consensus estimate of $2.96, the revision modestly improves the earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: Expectations for a Q2 earnings beat: Preview reports argue that Pfizer has favorable earnings and revenue trends heading into its upcoming quarterly report. This adds near-term support to the stock, particularly after the company exceeded consensus EPS and revenue estimates in its most recent quarter. Pfizer expected to beat earnings estimates

Preview reports argue that Pfizer has favorable earnings and revenue trends heading into its upcoming quarterly report. This adds near-term support to the stock, particularly after the company exceeded consensus EPS and revenue estimates in its most recent quarter. Positive Sentiment: Pipeline progress: Pfizer completed a Phase 1 study evaluating its ibuzatrelvir tablet formulation. Early-stage completion does not establish efficacy, but it represents continued progress in the company’s antiviral pipeline and may help support longer-term growth hopes. Pfizer ibuzatrelvir Phase 1 study update

Pfizer completed a Phase 1 study evaluating its ibuzatrelvir tablet formulation. Early-stage completion does not establish efficacy, but it represents continued progress in the company’s antiviral pipeline and may help support longer-term growth hopes. Neutral Sentiment: Value-investor interest: Commentary highlights Pfizer’s low valuation and efforts to reposition around cancer and obesity medicines. The thesis could attract buyers, but execution and the replacement of declining COVID-related revenue remain key uncertainties. Pfizer cancer and obesity reset analysis

Commentary highlights Pfizer’s low valuation and efforts to reposition around cancer and obesity medicines. The thesis could attract buyers, but execution and the replacement of declining COVID-related revenue remain key uncertainties. Negative Sentiment: Patent-cliff concerns: Analysts continue to warn that upcoming loss of exclusivity for key products could pressure Pfizer’s revenue and earnings. The stock’s inexpensive valuation may reflect these long-term concerns rather than represent a clear catalyst. Pfizer patent cliff analysis

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Further Reading

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