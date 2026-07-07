Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.5882.

A number of research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Pfizer from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Wolfe Research restated an "underperform" rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Pfizer from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,613,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Pfizer by 119.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,106,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $79,157,000 after buying an additional 1,691,773 shares during the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 171,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 57,777 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 48.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,373,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $468,174,000 after buying an additional 5,978,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,298,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.14. 8,034,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,575,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day moving average of $26.23. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $23.11 and a 12 month high of $28.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is currently 131.30%.

Pfizer News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Further Reading

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